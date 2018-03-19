First US and Canada Polling Stations for Russian Presidential Election Close

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The first polling places that operated for the Russian presidential election in the United States and Canada closed on Sunday evening.

In the United States, polling places in Washington DC and New York, New York closed at 8 p.m. EST. In Houston, Texas, Russian citizens have one more hour to cast their ballots, while in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, polling stations will stay open for two more hours.

In Canada, polling places in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto closed at 8 p.m. EST. The polling station in Edmonton located at the office of the Honorary Consul will remain open for two more hours, and the polling place at the office of the Honorary Consul in Vancouver will close in three hours.

Eight candidates are running for president in the 2018 election. They are Sergei Baburin of the All-People's Union, Pavel Grudinin of the Communist Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, Ksenia Sobchak of the Civil Initiative party, Maxim Suraykin of the Communists of Russia, Grigory Yavlinsky of the Yabloko Party, and business ombudsman Boris Titov. Incumbent President Vladimir Putin is running as an independent.