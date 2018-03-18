Register
22:13 GMT +318 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File)

'Putin is Popular With Russians Because He Stabilized the Country' - Professor

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
140

Russian citizens are voting for the country’s next president, who will lead the country for the next six years. There are over 108 million eligible voters in Russia and nearly 2 million people can vote abroad. Radio Sputnik spoke with Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, professor at the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sputnik: Will we hear a lot of allegations from mainstream media that the elections were unfair? What do you think?

Chenoy: I don’t think the elections are unfair; one has to see the kind of political culture that has developed in Russia, ever since the independent Russia, in which the political parties themselves have a weakness. 

In a democracy, generally a very strong multi-party system emerges, but that has not been the case in Russia. President Putin and his party do have an edge over the others, but it would be good if there were more, stronger political parties but that takes time. 

Democracies take ages to develop, so I don’t think one can blame Russia or President Putin for that kind of law.

READ MORE: Russian Elections Will Shape the Course of the New World Order — Indian Observer

Sputnik: Why do you think there is a lack of diversity as far as political parties are concerned?

Chenoy: There are political parties, but a democratic culture really needs to be inculcated, institutions need to be built and there should be a kind of trust in the political process. There shouldn’t be cynicism and young people should be politicized, they should be shown the way and defend creativity and political debate should increase.

I think there is already a level of political debate. This hasn’t been translated into structurally organized political party with cadre, organization, strength, money, etc. 

Currently, with the kind of, even economic processes, where all countries, including Russia, have had economic problems there has been a tendency towards, in many countries, towards very strong, populist leadership.

READ MORE: Presidential Election 2018: Polls Closing As Russia Has Cast Its Vote

Russia, I think personally, is quite lucky because they have quite a sensible leader in President Putin. He has stabilized Russia, he has recreated the Russian state, so that’s why he is popular and I consider him a popular leader. 

I think he makes his promises, in between there were issues about curbing of dissent, but from what I have seen of the economic policies and his positions in international relations on Syria and Ukraine, I think he has put across arguments which are valid and the Russian people have obviously supported him. 

Sputnik: Speaking of international policy how do you see India, Russia relations developing during this new presidential term?

Chenoy: Overall India-Russia relations are very stable, they are strong. They have only been going one way and that is a good way. 

They are developing more strongly. Politically they have no conflict of interest; they are both interested in a multipolar world. India has supported most of Russia’s positions in the international system and the weakness in the relationship is the business to business relation, as it remains still very weak. 

You see both the governments have really tried to get their businessmen to have more trade, investments etc., but the relations continue to be more just in some sectors, like defense, oil, pharmaceuticals etc. 

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

Related:

LIVE UPDATES: Putin Leading Presidential Election, Wins According to Polls
Putin Praises Unprecedentedly High Level of Russian-Chinese Relations - Kremlin
Putin Likely to Win Election as Anti-Russia Hysteria Grips US and UK
Johnson Claims it Was Likely Putin's Decision to Direct Alleged Skripal Attack
President Putin Opens Up About Intelligence Service Past
Tags:
democracy, president, politics, elections, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse