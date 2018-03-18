Register
16:07 GMT +318 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, in parliament in London, Wednesday, March 14, 2018

'Political Games': May Accuses Russia in Bid to Look Like Thatcher - Analyst

© REUTERS/ Frank Augstein
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
230

Russians are going to the polls on Sunday to elect their president, who will govern the country for the next six years. There are over 108 million eligible voters in Russia and nearly 2 million people can vote abroad. Radio Sputnik spoke with Tom McGregor, political analyst and Asia-Pacific commentator at China’s national TV broadcaster – CNTV.

Sputnik: Give us an unlikely outcome of today’s elections.

McGregor: No, no unlikely outcome predictions I am going to make. It sounds like Putin is probably going to win. He deserves it; he has been president of Russia for quite some time. He has earned the respect of the Russian people and I believe they will support him. Putin is very popular in Russia and Russia is a democracy. 

The international community, it seems, is trying to control Russia. They are trying to control Putin and it’s not going to happen. That’s why they are so upset.

READ MORE: Skripal's Poisoning is Theresa May's Chance to Make Her Government Great Again

Sputnik: Do you think we will hear lots of allegations from the mainstream media regarding the elections being unfair?

McGregor: Sure, that’s almost like a routine. If they don’t like somebody they will just claim he is stealing the election, that there was something going wrong. If they really want to understand Russia, they have to go to Russia. They need to meet the people. They need to talk to ordinary Russian people. I have visited Russia a few times and when I have gotten the chance to talk to regular Russian people, all of them really love Putin. They say he is a very strong leader, they say he has done a lot of good for their country. 

Why isn’t the media talking to these people? All they are doing is they are just looking at his critics. They are looking at the people attacking him and because of that they are allowing them to have a bigger voice, but that is a very small voice in Russia, which is the opposition to Putin.

READ MORE: PM May 'Has Gone Too Far' Blaming Russia for Skripal Poisoning – Ex-French PM

Sputnik: What’s your prognosis regarding the development of Russia and its relations with other countries during the next presidential term, during the next six years? How do you see it going, because it can’t get any worse, can it?

McGregor: I won’t be surprised if one of these countries really gets in their head to really start a war, but that will be a horrendous mistake. There is no reason for it. If you start a war with Russia, Russia is not in it to just play around. They want to win. It’s like if you go to war against my country, the United States, and you want to go to war against Trump – he is in it to win it. You just don’t mess around with these things. But I think some of these countries are playing games so hardcore right now, they might just end up stumbling into war because they are being foolish.

Sputnik: President Trump appears to be surrounded now by anti-Russian individuals and executives. Are you worried about that?

McGregor: He is in a difficult situation. I am still making the prediction that Trump is not going to start wars like Obama tried in Syria. You saw what Obama was doing in Syria; he really was trying to start a war there. I am still sticking by the fact that I believe President Trump is a man of peace, but he is in a very complicated situation because he is surrounded by a lot of people who want war. They want war against Russia, they want war against China, and they want war against practically anyone who does not fully support their principles.

READ MORE: Netizens Mock May's 'Circus' Fallacies Over Russian Trace in Skripals' Poisoning

Trump is in this situation where he has to deal with a lot of these complex issues and, at times, it looks like he is attacking Russia carefully. Look at this; he has not said he is going to war because the war would be the worst thing to happen. You can have all these diplomatic tensions and disputes and there is no problem with that; but when there is war, it’s game over.

Some people are playing political games just so they can score points. The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May is in a lot of problems right now. She was very unpopular, she was perceived as very weak. She was almost a joke to much of the international community because she was always so wishy-washy. So she thinks she can start up something with Russia so she can now look like another version of Margaret Thatcher. But it’s going to be a disaster because she is not Margaret Thatcher; she is nowhere near the greatness of Margaret Thatcher.

 

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

Related:

Ofcom Considering May's Statement Regarding RT's Broadcasting in UK
Scarily Realistic Fake Videos of Trump & Putin May Spark WWIII, Professor Warns
Netizens Mock May's 'Circus' Fallacies Over Russian Trace in Skripals' Poisoning
Brexit May Cost UK, EU Firms Over $80Bln Per Year - Report
Moscow Calls May's Claim About Russian Trace in Ex-Spy's Poisoning 'Circus Show'
Tags:
political agenda, mainstream media, accusations, interview, elections, Theresa May, United Kingdom
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse