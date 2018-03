With the exit polls about to trickle in some time after 9pm Moscow time, the final turnout is already expected to exceed 2012 numbers and the Kremlin's initial target figure.

Across the Far East and Siberia, where the voting began, the data was on average 5% higher than in 2012. As of 3pm Moscow time, other regions were reporting interim figures 50% above those recorded at the same time six years ago. Two hours later, turnout broke the 50% level.

Even in Moscow, where the electorate is traditionally reluctant, polling stations were unusually busy, with queues lining up in front of some of them.