05:10 GMT +317 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Early Russian Presidential Voting Runs Successfully in Canada

© Flickr/ Jamie McCaffrey
2018 Russian Presidential Election
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Early voting for the next Russian president was successfully held in five Canadian cities densely populated by Russian citizens, Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Canada Kirill Kalinin told Sputnik on Friday.

"The early voting successfully took place in the places densely populated by Russian citizens. It was held in Winnipeg, Calgary, Windsor, Halifax and St. John's," Kalinin said. "As compared to the elections in the previous years, the opportunities for Russian citizens to vote have significantly expanded."

Kalinin noted that in Canada there will be five polling stations — at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, the Russian Consulates General in Toronto and Montreal, as well as at the offices of the Honorary Consuls in Vancouver and Edmonton.

"We hope Russian citizens in Canada will show civic engagement and take part in the elections," the press secretary said. "On the day of elections, on March 18, 2018, it will be enough to present an internal or foreign travel passport of a Russian citizen, a diplomatic or service passport of the Russian Federation or a document for entry (return) to the Russian Federation."

Opening of new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang
© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
Every Vote Counts: Russia to Set a Polling Station in DPRK for One Person
Kalinin added that the security during the elections will be provided by the relevant services of the Embassy and the Consulates General in close contact with Canada’s law enforcement agencies.

There are eight candidates running for the Russian presidency this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party; Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin; current President Vladimir Putin; Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak; Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin; Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov; co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky; and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Russia's presidential election will take place on March 18

