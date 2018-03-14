Which Russian Presidential Candidate Suits You Most?

On March 18, Russia will vote in presidential elections. Our brief test will help pick the most suitable presidential candidate for you from among the eight contenders.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday. There are eight candidates running for Russian president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civic Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Who would you vote for?