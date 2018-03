Sobchak Fires Back at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Over Crimea Comments

During her presidential campaign, the daughter of St. Petersburg's first elected mayor has repeatedly stressed considering the peninsula part of Ukraine, while at the same time recognizing that most residents want to live in Russia, and that it won't be easy giving Crimea back to Kiev.

The only Russian female presidential candidate responded to Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin's "political schizophrenia" comments regarding her request to enter Crimea, which became a federal subject of Russia in March 2014 after a peaceful referendum amid Kiev's political turmoil.

Last week, Sobchak approached the Ukrainian embassy with a request to visit the peninsula with a humanitarian mission. Klimkin deemed the tantrum absurd, saying it would be "a legitimate entrance in order to conduct an illegitimate campaign for an illegitimate election on an occupied territory."

"I really don't want to say 'up yours' to the high-ranking official of a sovereign state, but think about it: the Ukrainian authorities denied the only Russian politician, who supports their national sovereignty, a chance to visit their country in abidance with their laws," said Sobchak in an Instagram post.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.