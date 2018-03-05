Sergei Baburin: Russia Must Bolster Its Standing in Eurasia

Sergei Baburin, 59, is running in the 2018 Russian presidential election as the candidate from the nationalist Russian All-People's Union party.

Sergei Baburin is a veteran of Russian politics who distinguished himself as one of the few Soviet Russian lawmakers to vote against the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991, and for his opposition to President Boris Yeltsin during the Russian constitutional crisis in October 1993.

Baburin proposes reforming Russia's Constitution, adopted in 1993, to strengthen both the executive and the legislative branches of power. The candidate believes that the state's social policy should aim to bring back the best aspects from Russia's Soviet past. Baburin and the All-People's Union favor curbing immigration, and have been characterized as having socialist, nationalist, pan-Slavist and monarchist tendencies.

On foreign policy, Baburin focuses on strengthening Russia's geopolitical standing in Eurasia, which includes shoring up Moscow's role in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).