Vladimir Zhirinovsky, 71, is a veteran Russian politician whose career dates back to the early 1990s. The leader of Russia's Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR) for almost a quarter century, he has run for president five times already and keeps trying.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, best known for his hard-line populist rhetoric, supports the large-scale re-industrialization of Russia. He has promised to support small businesses, guarantee tax-exemption for the industrial sector and scientific institutions, and to come down hard on corruption. He has also proposed to establish a new USSR that would include Iran and Turkey.