TV host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, 36, is the only woman participating in the 2018 Russian presidential election; she styles herself as an "against all" candidate.

A vocal proponent of civil liberties, Ksenia Sobchak is pushing for the revision of laws that she regards as hindering citizens' ability to express their political will. She also seeks to privatize all large state-owned corporations and to forge closer ties with the European Union. Notably, Sobchak's father Anatoly authored Russia's constitution and was the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg.