Boris Titov: Defender of the Rights of Business

Business ombudsman Boris Titov, 57, is running for the Russian presidency; he is the candidate of the center-right Party of Growth.

Entrepreneur, politician and presidential commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights Boris Titov first entered politics in the mid-2000s in a bid to create a new party on the right wing of the political spectrum. In 2016, he was elected the chairman of the Party of Growth, a pro-business conservative party focusing on protecting the right of Russia's growing middle class.

Focusing heavily on economic issues, Titov's program proposes a new strategy for economic growth developed by the Stolypin Club, a collection of top Russian economists and businessmen which gathered to create an alternative to former Russian minister of finance Alexei Kudrin's economic strategy two years ago. The Stolypin Club calls for a looser monetary policy and subsidised corporate loans, aimed at assisting business, as well as a partial rollback of the floating exchange rate.

Titov's foreign policy is focused on bolstering Russia's positions in international trade, and dealing with issues caused by the West's sanctions against Russia.