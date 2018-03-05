Vladimir Putin: Territorial Integrity, Economic Growth, Multipolarity

Throughout his three terms as president (2000-2004, 2004-2008, 2012-2018), President Putin has underscored the need to preserve Russia's territorial integrity, improve governance and increase GDP growth. In foreign policy, Putin has sought to use Russian influence, and Moscow's partnerships with other emerging economic powers, to build a multipolar world.

At the heart of Putin's platform for 2018 is improving the prosperity of the Russian people in a world characterized by fast-paced technological change. During his speech to the Federal Assembly last week, the president spoke about ensuring steady population growth, providing better support for the elderly, committing 4% of GDP to the creation of a modern medical system, investing in new museums and educational and cultural institutions, and adopting more stringent environmental standards. Putin also mentioned the need to improve access to mortgages, invest more in the construction of new infrastructure, increase investment, provide more support for small and medium-sized businesses, and remove barriers to Russian companies seeking to do business abroad.