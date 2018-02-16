Russia to Open 4 Polling Stations in Spain for March Presidential Vote

MADRID (Sputnik) - The Russian citizens living in Spain will be able to participate in the March presidential election at four polling stations across the southern European country, the Russian center of science and culture in Madrid said Friday.

According to the center, Russian citizens will be able to cast their ballots in the Russian embassy in Madrid, in the building of the Russian Consulate General in Barcelona, as well as in offices of Russia's honorary consuls in Seville and the town of Adeje located on Spain's Canary Islands.

The early voting outside the polling stations would be available for the Russians in such Spanish cities as Alicante, Malaga, Palma, Roquetas de Mar, San Sebastian, Valencia and Vigo, the center of science and culture said.

There are eight candidates running for president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who runs as an independent candidate, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.

According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), about 2 million ballot papers will be sent to the election commissions located abroad. The CEC added that a total of 385 election commissions have already been established on the territories of 144 foreign states ahead of the vote.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18.