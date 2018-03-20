Russian Election Voting Results Annulled at 7 Polling Stations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The results of voting in Russian presidential election have been annulled at seven polling stations, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said Tuesday.

“Voting results have been annulled at seven polling stations,” Pamfilova told reporters at the Russian Civic Chamber observers forum.

The commission noted that the polling stations were located in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, Moscow, Kemerovo and Tyumen regions.

The presidential vote was held across Russia on Sunday. According to the preliminary information provided by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin won the election with some 76.7 percent of votes after 99.94 percent of the ballots have been counted. Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin ranks second with about 11.8 percent of votes, while head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky has come third with around 5.7 percent of votes.