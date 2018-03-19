Register
17:29 GMT +319 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Президент РФ В. Путин встретился с кандидатами на должность президента РФ

Putin: Russia Will Not Participate in Arms Race (VIDEO)

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
News
Get short URL
161

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the former presidential candidates in Moscow following his victory in Sunday's election.

On Arms Race

Moscow will not join a new arms race but will pay necessary attention to strengthening of Russia's defense capability, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"We will certainly pay the necessary attention to further strengthening the country's defense capability, but I want to tell you right now: no one is going to launch some kind of an arms race," Putin said at a meeting with other Russian presidential candidates.

Putin added that Russia will keep the plans to reduce defense spending in 2018 and 2019 as the main expenses to upgrade main types of weaponry were incurred in the past few years.

READ MORE: Arms Race 2.0: Is Armageddon Right Around the Corner?

"We have everything we need, we are secure in this sense, and we will be implementing all our goals at a steady, planned pace," the president stressed.

Russia Seeks Dialogue

Putin has called for his former rivals during the presidential race to push party or group interests aside as all efforts must be focused on the long-term national interests.

"For all of us, it is very important to unite efforts of all political parties, public organizations and the society in general to implement the positive agenda, to overcome the challenges that Russia faces. These decisions might be difficult, the solutions that require additional explanations, I very much would like us to always be guided by long-term interests of Russia and the Russian nation, while the group or party preferences should always be pushed aside. This is always difficult, but I urge for an open, honest dialogue aimed at long-term national interests," Putin said.

Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
© Sputnik/ Evgeni Biyatov
Western Efforts to 'Demonize' Putin Unify Russians - Russian Lawmaker
Emphasizing the importance of struggling for the country's national interests, the president noted that Russia will do everything to ensure that all disputes with its partners in the international arena are resolved through political and diplomatic means.

According to Putin, Russia seeks a constructive dialogue with all countries, but it is necessary that all parties are interested in it.

"We will strive for constructive dialogue and will incline our partners to do so. But, of course, not everything depends on us. This is similar to relations between people, as it is necessary that those in love show interest in a relationship, otherwise there is no love at all," Putin went on saying.

READ MORE: Russia Votes: 'Elections Won't Have Fair Review in the West' — Analyst

On Sunday, Russia held its presidential election. According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin secured over 76 percent of the vote with nearly all ballots processed. It is the highest support numbers Putin ever got in the elections.

Related:

Russian Presidential Candidate Grudinin Says Recognizes Putin's Victory
Re-Election of Putin, Xi to Promote Continuity of Russia-China Ties - Analysts
Putin Has Coherent, Impressive Plan for Russia’s Development – Kremlin
West's Problem With Putin is That He's Challenged Unipolar World Order - Analyst
Putin Receives Over 76.6% of Votes as Over 99% of Ballots Counted - CEC
Western Efforts to 'Demonize' Putin Unify Russians - Russian Lawmaker
Tags:
arms race, presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse