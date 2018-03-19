Register
14:45 GMT +319 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the concert and meeting celebrating the first anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia, at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow

Putin Has Coherent, Impressive Plan for Russia’s Development – Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
News
Get short URL
0 20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin's spokesman has unveiled Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans following his re-election; he also spoke about the country's current relations with the United Kingdom in the wake of Skripal's poisoning, which London has blamed on Moscow.

On Putin's Plans After Re-Election

The president's plan for Russia’s development, which was outlined in Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, has already been covered by the relevant instructions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president has an absolutely harmonious, coherent, consistent and impressive plan for the development of the country…. You know that this plan has been covered in the list of the president’s instructions, on the basis of which a roadmap will be prepared in one form or another," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman went on saying that Sunday's presidential election in Russia have proved that the Russian society is highly consolidated.

READ MORE: International Observers React to Russian Presidential Election

"As regards consolidation, you know, the society is already consolidated enough, and it is consolidated as much as possible, it is consolidated not against somebody's attacks, but rather around the plans for the country's further development, and the election results have showed this as eloquently as possible," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether tensions in relations with the West had assisted voters' consolidation around the candidacy of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia held its presidential election on Sunday. The latest figures from the Central Election Commission (CEC) show that voting data from over 99 percent of polling stations has already been processed. According to the election commission, Putin has gained over 76 percent of the vote.

READ MORE: World Leaders Congratulate Putin on Re-Election

External Conflicts Unlikely to Affect Russia's Domestic Politics

"There is hardly any influence of, so to say, international affairs on these processes… Conflict situations can hardly impact any internal Russian processes," Peskov said, when asked if the situation around UK allegations against Russia would influence the formation of a new government.

The spokesman noted that he would not want to call the current state of affairs "the aggravation of the relations with the West."

"In this case, we are talking about an avalanche of false claims against Russia, which is hard to explain, with unclear motives and without any grounds, from the United Kingdom," Peskov said.

Votes counted at Russian presidential elections
© Sputnik/ Alexander Piragis
Russia Votes: 'Elections Won't Have Fair Review in the West' - Analyst
The spokesman added he could understand the solidarity of the NATO and other UK allies, that backed London in this situation, but stressed that the groundless claims would have to be substantiated at some point.

The new government in Russia will be formed following the presidential election held this Sunday, in which incumbent President Vladimir Putin secured the fourth term by a large margin. It comes amid London claims that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, currently treated for exposure to a chemical substance in the United Kingdom. Russia has strongly refuted the allegations.

Putin's Phone Call With May Not on Agenda Yet

Peskov noted that Putin had already received congratulations on his victory in Sunday's presidential election from representatives of a number of western states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Today and tomorrow we will have a number of telephone conversations, we will tell you about that. I would not yet speak about what we are getting through diplomatic channels or name specific states," the spokesman added.

Amid London claims that Moscow was involved in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer, Peskov stressed that a phone conversation between the Russian President and UK Prime Minister Theresa May had not been planned yet.

Bilateral relations between Russia and the United Kingdom deteriorated following the attempted poison attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. May blamed the incident on Moscow, claiming that the substance allegedly used in the attack was developed in Russia. Russia denied all accusations and expressed readiness to collaborate on the investigation. The two countries have already imposed restrictive measures on each other.

Related:

International Observers React to Russian Presidential Election
World Leaders Congratulate Putin on Re-Election
Russia Votes: 'Elections Won't Have Fair Review in the West' - Analyst
German MP Proposes Joint EU Air Defense System With Russia in Wake of Election
Election Commission: 1,400 Russians Voted at Embassy in Washington DC
Ballot Hunter: Russian Citizen Explains Why He Attends Election But Doesn't Vote
Tags:
plans, presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse