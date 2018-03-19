UK Mainstream Media Falsely Alleges Russian Election Fraud - European Politician

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and its mainstream media disapprove of the election process in Russia, claiming that the March 18 presidential election was rigged, despite there being evidence to the contrary, Janice Atkinson, the vice-president of the Europe of Nations and Freedom group in the European Parliament, said.

"No, you’re not going to get a fair hearing, absolutely. I saw the mainstream media, the BBC reporting and the mainstream media at home, the left and right, and you’re not going to get a fair hearing in Britain. They’re saying that your votes are rigged; the cameras were turned away from the electronic voting machines. I actually checked that and I could see that the cameras were actually working," Atkinson said.

The politician added that there were alternative media outlets that could report on the election truthfully to counter what the mainstream media broadcast.

Incumbent President Vladimir Putin is leading in the vote count with 76.67 percent after 99.75 percent of the ballots have been processed.

There are eight candidates at the Russian presidential election: Sergey Baburin from All-People's Union, Communist Party's Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative's Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia's Maxim Suraykin, presidential commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights Boris Titov, the Yabloko party's Grigory Yavlinsky, and the Liberal Democratic leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.