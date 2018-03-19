Register
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Information center of Russia's Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation

Russian Interior Ministry Fully Assures Security During Vote

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kalinnikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rule of law and security of citizens have been fully ensured during the preparation and conduct of the Russian presidential election, the Russian Interior Ministry said Monday.

“The Interior Ministry of the Russian Federation jointly with the Russian National Guard has fully implemented a set of organizational and practical measures to ensure the protection of public order and security during the preparation and conduct of presidential election in the Russian Federation,” the ministry’s statement read.

READ MORE: Diplomat: Over 1000 of Russian Citizens Voted in Seattle

According to the ministry, nearly 275,000 law enforcement officers, 81,500 servicemen of the Russian National Guard, as well as 21,000 employees of private security companies, 46,700 members of people's volunteer squads and public groups and 7,400 Cossacks were involved in securing law and order at polling stations on Sunday.

