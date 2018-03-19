Register
04:04 GMT +319 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Vladimir Putin in Dresden

Russians Agree with Putin Foreign Policy, Question Domestic Policy - Expert

© Sputnik/ Dmitri Astachow
News
Get short URL
0 60

On Sunday the Russian presidential race reached its culminating point with most of the nation's 110 million eligible voters casting their ballots for the next president of the world's largest country. Sputnik spoke to Vladimir Golstein, an associate professor of Slavic Studies, on challenges facing Russia economically and politically.

Sputnik: What do you make of the coverage of the election?

Vladimir Golstein: The devil is in the detail, the interesting thing is how many votes Putin's key opponent Grudinin gets. Grudinin has presented himself as a Communist but he has more or less stressed his domestic agenda and the little reorientation of Russia from the West, more concentration on domestic policies. So the big question will be what percentage of votes he'll get.

There will be a referendum on Putin's domestic policy; the problem is that most Russians agree with his foreign policy — except for the liberals who will get 0.5 percent of the vote — but there are a lot of issues with domestic policy, a lot of people complaining about corruption. People complain about distribution, complain about lack of growth, these are the issues he'll have to address, sooner or later

Sputnik: How important is this election domestically for Russia in terms of the challenges the country is facing economically and politically?

View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge.
© Sputnik/ Aleksey Kudenko
'We Need a Leap Forward': Putin Adresses Rally Amid Projected Landslide Win
Vladimir Golstein: I think it's very important, for the next election — and I'm not sure Putin will run — but domestic policy will decide everything; in foreign policy, as I said, people support [Putin] and every aggressive action by foreign governments, like England or United States and other countries, brings people to Putin. But sooner or later people will say: we need economic growth, we need more jobs, we need more income, we need more social equality. Either Putin will address it and — if he solves it, then his heir will go on — or he will be challenged next time, his party will be challenged and their policies will be challenged. What we saw in these elections, there were some representatives of liberals, there was cteh Communist Grudinin, but there were no strong candidates from the nationalist right. The nationalist right has a voice in Russia, they are not happy with the endless bullying of the West, they want Russia to concentrate on growing the economy, so it's interesting that we didn't see this time a strong right-wing candidate. But I think one will emerge to challenge Putin from the right, not from the left.

Sputnik: What impact will the election results have on Russia's relations with the West, especially with the growing tensions between the London & Moscow?

Vladimir Golstein: I don't think it will have any result. Russians are already used to this endless bullying from the West, they dismiss it and they see it as totally ridiculous and not addressing the real issues. So I don't think it's going to get any change. Putin has an unbelievable mandate, people approve of his policies, so he is not going to bend over and please England for no reason, or the United States — that's the surest way for him to lose popularity and support. So I don't think it will change in terms of his foreign policy at all.

The opinions expressed are those of speaker only and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

Related:

'Putin is Popular With Russians Because He Stabilized the Country' - Professor
Presidential Election 2018: Preliminary Results Show Putin in Lead With Over 76%
Vladimir Putin Casts Ballot in Presidential Elections
Tags:
election, economy, domestic politics, foreign policy, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok