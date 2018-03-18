Register
01:54 GMT +319 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge.

'We Need a Leap Forward': Putin Adresses Rally Amid Projected Landslide Win

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Kudenko
News
Get short URL
12331

Speaking at his campaign headquarters, Putin discussed preliminary elections results, in which he leads with a huge margin, and disclosed views on key issues and his plans for the future.

The team

Talking before his campaign team at campaign headquarters in Gostiny Dvor, Putin thanked his team for their work.

"It is obvious that with out your direct, honest, professional support we would have had different results. That's why I want to thank you all, and thank all the voters who voted for me," Putin said.

He explained that he views all his voters as his team and estimated the voting result as "decent."

"I think we all are a team, and [I'm speaking] not only [about] the people present here, but out there on the Square too, in Moscow, across the whole country — I mean all people who voted for me and whose position allowed for this decent result," he said.

Putin underscored the importance of various Russian political forces to be motivated by common national interests, not some group or clan interests.

"It is very important for us so that […] various political forces were motivated not by group, or some clan interests, but by a national one," Putin said in the headquarters.

The future

He also announced that all changes in Russian government will happen after the inauguration ceremony.

"All changes to the government must be performed by a president, who entered his new term, so now I will think about what needs to be done and how it should be done. All changes will happen after the inauguration," Putin said.

He also revealed that he plans no constitutional reforms for the foreseeable future.

"I don't plan constitutional reforms," Putin said, answering a question about his intentions for the upcoming presidential term. "As for the Prime Minister, the government in common — I already said I'm thinking about it, but I will start contemplating it substantively after the inauguration," he added.

Putin plans to meet all presidential candidates and talk to them in person.

"Yes, I do plan to do that," Putin said, answering the corresponding question. "The administration will contact you. We will sort this out and I will invite them to a meeting. All of them," he added.

International relations

Talking about Ukraine, he underscored that everything will be done so that citizens of Ukraine could feel in Russia at home.

"We will do everything so that Ukrainians feel at home in Russia," he said.

He called the situation with Russian voting in Ukraine an outrage, but also said Russia will not retaliate.

"It's an outrage, it is a violation of all international norms… Russia will not retaliate. For us, Ukrainian people is a brotherly people, I already said it," Putin told journalists.

Russia is interested in positive development of international relations with countries on all continents, Putin told the audience.

"We are interested in positive development of relations between states on all continents, and that would be the international agenda," Putin said.

He underscored that Russia is ready to overcome all difficulties in relations with Europe.

"Despite all difficulties, we are ready to work together, ready to discuss all issues and to overcome them," Putin told journalists.

He named China a Russia's strategic partner, and said that Russia values this partnerships and plans to expand on it.

"China is our strategic partner. The level of relations between Russia and China is unprecedented high. We value this very much. We congratulate Xi Jinping with his re-election as PRC leader and we express our confidence that China under his leadership and Russia, on our side, will do everything to increase the interaction of the two countries," he said.

Skripal case

Answering the question about the Skripal case, Putin said that if military nerve agent was involved, the victims would have just dropped dead.

"As for this tragedy you mentioned — I found out it all from the media. The first thing that comes to my head is that if a military poison substance was involved, people would have died on the spot. It's an obvious fact, one must understand that," Putin said.

He underscored that Russia has no chemical weapons, because Russia destroyed all of it, unlike a number of international partners.

"Russia has no such measures, we destroyed all our chemical weapons under supervision of international observers. And we did it first, unlike our partners who made promises but failed to keep them, unfortunately," he said.

Russia is ready to cooperate in Skripal's case investigation, but the other side must be interested, too.

"We are ready to cooperate. We said it right away. We are ready to take part in all required investigations, but the other side must be interested in that and we do not see that so far," Putin said.

Speaking about allegations of Russia's involvement in the poisoning, Putin called these allegations "nonsense," adding that no one in Russia would have allowed that before 2018 World Cup.

"I think that any intelligent person understands that this is utter nonsense that anyone in Russia would allow such stunt ahead of Presidential elections and the World Cup. It's unthinkable," he said.

Huge challenges

He acknowledged that Russia faces "huge challenges," and that those challenges must be overcome.

"It is important for us to understand that there are huge challenges before us, and we must overcome these challenges, we must complete the nation's tasks. And I count on us all to continue this work together," Putin told his team.

He also recalled his Address to Federal Assembly.

"I did not say it all just for effect. We need a decisive leap forward in developed. We can do it — we've reached the level when we can make this leap," he said.

 

"It is very important to unite efforts of all people, regardless of what candidate they voted for, because we face very complicated challenges, and we must solve them, not on an ongoing basis, but we need a dash forward, and we can do it; there are all reasons to think so and aim for such result," he said.

 

2030 Re-election

When asked whether he looks forward to run for presidency in 2030, he said this is "ridiculous."

"Listen, I think what you are talking about is a bit ridiculous. Let's do the numbers — what, am I going to sit here until I'm 100 years old? No," he said. By spring 2030 Putin will be 77 years old.

Tags:
future, plans, campaign, presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse