Register
22:13 GMT +318 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
A woman with a child during the voting at the Russian presidential elections at polling station No. 13-06 in Moscow

'Russia Has Same Democracy as Spain, France or Any Western Country' - Observer

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
News
Get short URL
0 20

Two observers monitoring the presidential elections in Russia said that there is no doubt that the elections are taking place in a democratic and legitimate atmosphere. Stasa Kosarac and Pedro Mourino, in a conversation with Sputnik, described the elections as “cheerful” and “ideal.”

Deputy Chairman of the BiH PA House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Stasa Kosarac, said, “No doubt, we are seeing a high level of democracy in Russia. Due to the atmosphere created, over 1,500 international observers were involved in monitoring the electoral process, which indicates the desire to hold elections in an honest and democratic atmosphere.”

He said that March 18 was a celebration of democracy all over Russia. “We analyzed the situation at three polling stations near Moscow: citizens were calm, dignified and, as I have already said, in a festive atmosphere, they fulfilled their civic duty,” Kosarac said.

Counting of votes in the Russian presidential elections
© Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
Russian Election: 'Reaction of Int'l Community to Be Shaped by MSM' - Analyst
The deputy chairman went on to say that he witnessed new technologies that have never been used in his own country, such as ballot boxes with scanners. 

According to Kosarac, such ballot boxes are a good practice, and he would very much like to use such technologies in the elections in his own country.

“But what really fascinated us is the cheerful atmosphere. We saw souvenirs being sold near the polling stations and national dishes being prepared. So our impression is positive,” Kosarac said.

Pedro Mourino, president of the consulting company Iberatlantic Global Corporation also shared his views on the presidential elections with Sputnik Mundo.

Mourino, who is overseeing the elections in the Dmitrov district of the Moscow region, described the organization of the elections as "very good" and "ideal."

The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.
© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
US Uses Salisbury Case 'to Gin Up Anti-Russian Hysteria' Amid Election - Analyst
He noted that "from the most of the electronic devices connected to the Internet one could see most of the polling stations, as the video surveillance systems were installed in the last presidential election".

Mourino also noted that a new electronic system for filing and counting votes was introduced in these elections, "which largely ensured the automation and transparency of the process."

He stressed that this was not the first elections he has observed in Russia, as he was there during the previous presidential elections, for the elections of the State Duma and during the regional elections. 

An election campaign billboard in Moscow for the 2018 Russian presidential election
© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
DW's Democracy Lesson: How Germany Meddles in 2018 Russian Presidential Vote
According to Mourino, the electoral process in Russia "is more or less in line with international standards with minimum conditions that are necessary for the elections to be legal and legitimate".

He went on to say that in Russia there is the “same democracy as in Spain, France or any other Western country.”

Talking about a large number of international observers who came to Russia [about 1,500 people], Mourino said that events in Russia always cause great interest, because it is one of the most important countries in the world.

“It is one of the global powers, which determine the world climate, and, consequently, what is happening in Russia is important not only for Russian citizens, but for the whole world, especially for its European neighbors,” Mourino said.

The views expressed by Speakers in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

Related:

Presidential Election 2018: Preliminary Results Show Putin in Lead With Over 70%
Process in Details: Presidential Election in Russian Federation
US Uses Salisbury Case 'to Gin Up Anti-Russian Hysteria' Amid Election - Analyst
Voting in Russian Presidential Election Underway in US Capital
Russian Election Commission Refutes US Claims of Observer Status Denials
Shopping Mall Near Kremlin Evacuated Over Bomb Threat Ahead of Election - Source
Tags:
democracy, voting, election, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok