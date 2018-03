In the city, Severobaykalsk, in Buryatia, Russia, a man has come to vote for the country's next president dressed in a brown bear costume.

Residents from Buryatia have come to vote in the Russian Presidential election decked out in different costumes, one man dressed like a brown bear almost scared people with his roar. He couldn't fit in the voting booth, but he still cast a ballot for his candidate and started to entertain people afterward. Earlier, a girl in a panda costume appeared at the polling station, with her friend dressed like a Yeti.