18:45 GMT +317 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Pancakes sold on Moscow's Tverskoi Boulevard

Election Day Fun: What Else Russians Will Be Doing During Sunday's Vote

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
People who turn up at polling stations during Sunday’s presidential elections will have a chance to take part in flash mobs, get to taste a “presidential breakfast,” drink tea from a 200-liter samovar and enjoy concerts by top performers among many other equally pleasant and useful things.

Fairs and Tasty Treats

In Magadan, voters will have a chance to entertain their palates with a variety of cakes, cookies and sea food offered them by local caterers. Also on offer will be master-classes given by local pancake and cookie makers.

In Khabarovsk, voters will be served “Presidential breakfasts a-la  Far East,” as well as fish meatballs, fiddlehead fern and local-produced yogurt rich in protein.

Voters in Krasnodar region will be offered traditional cups of team from giant, 200-liter samovars.

Flash Mobs and Football in Felt Boots

In Yakutia and Chukotka people will brave freezing temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius to play hockey.

Elections | Only for adults
© Photo: YouTube/MAXIM Russia
Adults Only: Russian Magazine Urges People to Vote in Presidential Elections in Very Sexy Way (VIDEO)
In Yekaterinburg amateur pucksters will be vying for the top awards of a city championship playing in felt boots instead of traditional skates.

Russia’s Olympic capital of Sochi will see motorbike races by Russia’s junior teams be in a national orienteering competition.

In Pskov people will have a free opportunity to learn the art of plaiting decorative belts using the ancient “small boards” technique and also the art of basket weaving.

In Novosibirsk, Election Day festivities will culminate in a colorful salute which will light up the city center.

On Sunday, March 18 people across Russia will  vote in presidential elections choosing between eight candidates vying for the country’s top job. The candidates are:  Sergei Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civic Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

