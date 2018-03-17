Russian Electoral Technologies Ensure Vote Transparency - Uzbek Observer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian electoral technologies are innovative and ensure transparency of the vote, Sadik Safaev, the first deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Senate, who is observing the Russian presidential election, said Saturday.

"Russia has the most innovative electoral technologies… that ensure transparency. We would be very thankful if you could share with us this experience so that we can use it in our own country," Safaev said at the meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Safaev also praised the conditions provided for the foreign observers by the Russian authorities.

"The conditions that have been created for us are very good," Safaev said.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday. A total of eight candidates are running for president this year, namely: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

According to Kosachev, over 1,500 foreigners have been accredited to monitor Russian presidential election.