Russian Lawmaker Not Ruling Out Ukrainian Provocations During Russian Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian nationalist organizations can stage provocations and resort to direct threats against Russian citizens during the Russian presidential election, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee said Saturday.

"Provocations and direct threats against Russian citizens organized by Ukrainian nationalist organizations are possible, that became clear after the yesterday statement of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry," Kosachev said during a meeting with observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The lawmaker also expressed concern over the remarks made by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

"We will closely follow this situation," Kosachev said adding that Moscow was surprised by the Ukrainian ministry's statement.

On Friday, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a statement that it would not allow Russian citizens to visit Russian diplomatic missions on the territory of the country to vote in March 18 presidential elections.