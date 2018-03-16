Russia Sees 153,500 Early Voters in Presidential Election - Election Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has already seen 153,500 early voters cast their ballots in the 2018 presidential election, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said.

“Early voting began on February 25. We registered 153,500 early voters, which is 0.14 percent of the voting population … We had 30,039 early voters in 50 foreign countries,” Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said at a CEC session.

March 17 will be the last day of early voting, Pamfilova stated.

READ MORE: Russian Embassy in Damascus Opens Polling Place for 2018 Presidential Election

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18. There are eight candidates running for Russian presidency this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, current President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.