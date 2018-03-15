Russian Election Software Fully Protected Against Hacking - Election Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The state automated system Election is not connected to the Internet and does not allow for any external administration, including from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), so it is fully protected against hacking, chairwoman of the CEC said Thursday.

"The state automated system 'Election' is independent of the Central Election Commission, we cannot be administrators ... It is so well-protected that it is hacker-proof. It is independent, does not depend on the global network, besides, it is independent of being managed by anybody else," Ella Pamfilova said at the presentation of the CEC information center.

Pamfilova noted that a special department, the Federal Informatization Center, was responsible for the technical issues related to the election.

The automated system enables to compile lists of voters, check the money flow in candidates' accounts, design ballot layouts, add and process the information about the results of the vote.

The presidential election will be held this Sunday.

