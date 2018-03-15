Rostelecom to Launch Portal to Allow Voters Monitoring Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Rostelecom said Thursday that Russians would have the ability to monitor the upcoming presidential election through a special video portal launched by the telecommunications company.

"Rostelecom has launched the portal on domain нашвыбор2018.рф, to allow people from any of Russia's regions to monitor the election starting on March 17, 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT]. Unlike in 2012, this year, all the voting locations with surveillance cameras installed will be able to stream content live," the company said in a statement.

The user will not need to register to view content on the portal, as they will just be able to select the desired location and open the video broadcast using a standard media player. If a person wants to use the feedback form, they will need to be authorized using an account in the Unified System of Identification and Authentication (USIA).

READ MORE: Over 300 Foreign Politicians to Monitor Russian Presidential Vote

Rostelecom has organized video surveillance at more than 43,000 polling locations to broadcast online video for 51 hours, and at 2,775 territorial election commissions for a broadcasting period of 72 hours. The video broadcast will be uninterrupted from the opening of the polling places until the votes are counted and relevant protocols are signed.

READ MORE: Int'l Observers to Monitor Russian Presidential Voting in Crimea — Lawmaker

There are eight candidates running for Russian president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

The election is scheduled for Sunday.

READ MORE: Putin Has Work Plans for Day After Presidential Election — Kremlin Spokesman