Int'l Observers to Monitor Russian Presidential Voting in Crimea – Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International observers will monitor the voting in the presidential elections in the Russian regions, including the Crimea, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee told Sputnik Wednesday.

"International observers will go to many regions of the Russian Federation, including the Crimea," Kosachev said.

According to the Russian Central Election Commission, over 1,300 international observers will monitor the voting process on Sunday.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for March 18, and there are eight candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.