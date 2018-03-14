Presidential Candidate Sobchak Sees European Values as National Idea for Russia

KHABAROVSK (Sputnik) - Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party Ksenia Sobchak proposed on Wednesday the pursuit of European values as Russia's national idea.

"European values are equality of all persons before the law, justice for all, decent living, high level of medicine and education, [rule of] law and not the absence of it, competition and not monopoly," Sobchak said.

Sobchak was speaking at the final debate before Sunday's presidential election, aired by the Channel One.

There are eight candidates running for president this year: Sobchak, Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.