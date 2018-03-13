Russian MoD to Ensure Security at March 18 Election Voting Station in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vasily Volkov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s working group on the organization of the electoral process within the Armed Forces, said Tuesday that during the Sunday election particular attention would be paid to ensuring security at a polling station in Syria.

"As for Syria, we had a relevant experience with holding the State Duma lawmakers elections in 2016. We have one polling station set up at the embassy there. Our military personnel, who work in the local [election] commission, will ensure the security and voting process… On the election day, special attention will be paid to security issues," Volkov said.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, and there are eight candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.