Over 17,000 Policemen to Ensure Order in Moscow at Sunday Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 17,000 police officers will ensure order in Moscow during the presidential election this Sunday, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry's Moscow directorate said Tuesday.

"To ensure the order and security of citizens at the polling places, over 17,000 policemen will be deployed in Moscow along with representatives of the Russian National Guard, private security organizations, militia, and public associations," the statement read.

Before the upcoming election, all the polling places and their premises in the Russian capital will be screened by the police using technical equipment and trained dogs, the statement added.

There are eight candidates running for Russian president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.