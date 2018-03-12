Five Polling Places to Be Opened in Lithuania During Russian Presidential Vote

VILNIUS (Sputnik) – Five polling places will be opened in different Lithuanian cities during the Russian presidential election, the Russian Embassy in Lithuania said on Monday in a statement.

"Five polling places will be opened to ensure the participation of Russian nationals, who are permanently or temporarily residing in Lithuania, in the election" the statement read.

According to the embassy, the polling places will be opened from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. local time (06:00-18:00 GMT) at the Russian Embassy in Vilnius, Consulate General in Klaipeda, Draugyste culture center in Visaginas, Park Inn hotel in Kaunas and Santarves school in Siauliai.

The Russian embassy will also organize transport for those wanting to vote but that live in other Lithuanian cities.

Russia's presidential election will take place on Sunday.

There are eight candidates running for president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.