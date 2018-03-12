Russian Election Commission Receives 386 Complaints During Presidential Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has received a total of 386 complaints during the current presidential election campaign in the country, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said Monday.

"As of today, there are 386 complaints in total, with 150 of them in a written form. There were 56 from Moscow, 35 from the Moscow region, 38 from St. Petersburg, 17 from Chelyabinsk region, 14 from Chuvashia, 13 from the Tula region, and 10 from the Stavropol region," Pamfilova said at a meeting of the CEC working group on complaints.

The CEC chairwoman added that there were even fewer complaints from other regions.

"This is, of course, very few… I associate this with the fact that we have learned to work on complaints very quickly," Pamfilova noted.

Pamfilova also urged the regional commissions to promptly react to incoming signals on violations.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for March 18, and there are eight candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.