Over 4.2Mln Russians to Vote Outside Permanent Residence - Election Commission

"As of today, we have received over 4.2 million such applications," Pamfilova told reporters, speaking about people, who want to vote at polling stations located near their de facto residence rather than those close to their registered address after submitting the relevant applications.
The CEC chairwoman recalled that the Russian citizens were able to file such applications before the end of Monday.
The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.
READ MORE: Russian LDPR Party Chief Suggests Replacing Election Watchdog Head After Vote
According to Russia's legislation, any voter is able to vote at polling stations located near their de facto residence. Starting from January 31, local election commissions, Russia's Public Services Portal and Public Services Centers started receiving such requests.
All comments
Show new comments (0)