Putin's Support Almost at 70% Among Russian Voters in Early March - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 70 percent of Russians would vote for incumbent President Vladimir Putin if the presidential elections were held on Sunday, a poll conducted by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Wednesday.

Answering whom of the eight candidates they would support if the election was held next Sunday, 69.7 percent of respondents chose Putin, the pollster said. A total of 7.1 percent would vote for Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, and another 5.6 percent for head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Additionally, 1.1 percent of those polled were ready to cast their ballots for Civic Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak.

The remaining candidates — Sergey Baburin, Maxim Suraykin, Boris Titov and Grigory Yavlinsky — are each supported by 1 percent of Russians or less, the poll revealed.

The poll was conducted by phone on March 2-4 among 3,000 adult Russians with a margin of error below 1.8 percent.

