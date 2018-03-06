Russian Civic Chamber Starts Accepting Applications for Election Monitoring

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Civic Chamber on Tuesday started receiving applications from people who want to be observers at the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the existing Russia's legislation, both federal and regional civic chambers are able to send to the polling stations monitors who are independent of any political parties.

"The submission of applications and documents needed for appointment of monitors to the election commissions located in Russia, as well as abroad, is taking place in the period starting on March 6 and lasting until March 14," the Civic Chamber said in a statement.

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Representatives of 52 Embassies in Russia to Monitor 2018 Presidential Election

According to the statement, people could submit their applications every day within the framework of the abovementioned period from 9 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 GMT) to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Representatives of 52 Embassies in Russia to Monitor 2018 Presidential Election

The election is scheduled for March 18. The eight candidates include Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is running as an independent candidate, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.