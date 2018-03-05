Russians Bout, Yaroshenko Detained in US Unable to Vote in Election - Attorney

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Russian nationals Victor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who are imprisoned in the United States, will not be able to vote in the 2018 Russian presidential election, Attorney Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday.

Asked if the imprisoned Russians will cast their votes on March 18, Tarasov said, "No, because voting is only possible at polling stations."

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, he was extradited to the United States where he was jailed.

Yaroshenko was given 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States. The Russian pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and handed over to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied revising the pilot's sentence.

The next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.