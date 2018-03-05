Representatives of 52 Embassies in Russia to Monitor 2018 Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The representatives of 52 foreign embassies in Moscow will observe the upcoming Russian presidential election, with the total number of their applications from diplomatic missions already tripling that in the 2016 State Duma election, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) member Alexander Klyukin said Monday.

"Foreign embassies in Moscow have asked to be included in the lists of observers. If there were 20 people in the elections to the State Duma in 2016, there are presently 60 of them out of 52 embassies. According to experts, the number of applications will further increase," Klyukin said at a meeting of the Russian parliament's upper house's interim commission on state sovereignty protection and prevention of interference in Russia's internal affairs.

Last week, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said that there was an unprecedented interest from observers in the forthcoming presidential election.

The next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.

The eight people running for president are Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is running as an independent candidate, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.