16:42 GMT +305 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin at the march in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Red Army.

Switzerland Informs Russian Election Commission About Grudinin's Bank Accounts

© Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss authorities informed the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) that Russia's Communist Party (CPRF) presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin had 13 accounts in a Swiss bank as of the end of 2017, CEC member Alexander Kinev said Monday.

"The Federal Tax Service has sent a request to the Swiss authorities… in response to which the Swiss colleagues informed us that, in addition to the two accounts that we had already mentioned, including on information posters, Pavel Nikolayevich Grudinin has 11 more accounts. According to the information provided by the Swiss Tax Administration, he had 13 accounts in a Swiss bank as of December 31, 2017," Kinev told reporters.

According to the official, the CEC is set to discuss this issue at a meeting on Wednesday. The CEC member noted that most likely the commission would request lower-level commissions to supplement posters, which would be put at polling stations, with the information on the newly discovered bank accounts.

An election billboard for the presidential election
© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
Over 1.3Mln Russians Want to Vote Outside Permanent Residence in 2018 – Election Commission
Grudinin is the Communist Party candidate in the upcoming presidential election. He is running for the top post in Russia along with Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party,  head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is running as an independent, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.

The next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.

