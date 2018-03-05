Switzerland Informs Russian Election Commission About Grudinin's Bank Accounts

"The Federal Tax Service has sent a request to the Swiss authorities… in response to which the Swiss colleagues informed us that, in addition to the two accounts that we had already mentioned, including on information posters, Pavel Nikolayevich Grudinin has 11 more accounts. According to the information provided by the Swiss Tax Administration, he had 13 accounts in a Swiss bank as of December 31, 2017," Kinev told reporters.
According to the official, the CEC is set to discuss this issue at a meeting on Wednesday. The CEC member noted that most likely the commission would request lower-level commissions to supplement posters, which would be put at polling stations, with the information on the newly discovered bank accounts.
The next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.
