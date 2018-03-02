About 7,000 Video Cameras to Be Installed at Moscow Polling Stations at Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 7,000 surveillance cameras will be operating at Moscow polling stations during the upcoming presidential election to ensure the public safety, head of Moscow government's Department on Regional Security and Countering Corruption Vladimir Chernikov told Sputnik.

"To ensure the security at the polling stations, more than 1,500 ballot processing complexes (BPCs) were purchased, while the polling stations are equipped with almost 7,000 surveillance cameras – two cameras at a station," Chernikov said in an interview.

The buildings, located near the local election commissions, will be checked by the authorities a day before the election, the official noted.

"All buildings adjacent to the polling stations, as well as the attics and cellars, will be inspected by representatives of housing and communal organizations and by the Interior Ministry’s officers. Additional checks will be held directly on the eve of the Election Day," Chernikov added.

The polling stations and adjacent territories will also be taken under round-the-clock protection and will be verified by technical means and service dogs during the Election Day.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18, while the campaign kicked off on December 18.