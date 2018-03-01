Putin's Parliament Address Had no Signs of Campaigning - Election Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ella Pamfilova, the chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), said Thursday that she had not detected any element of election campaigning in President Vladimir Putin's annual address to parliament.

"I did not hear [campaigning aspects]… [The speech] could be assessed in any way, but it is within the legal framework. The procedure is provided by law and is absolutely legitimate," Pamfilova said in response to a corresponding question.

The statement was made in wake of Putin's annual address to the country's bicameral parliament, the Federal Assembly, which comprises the Federation Council and State Duma.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18, while the campaign started on December 18. Media campaigning, which is currently ongoing, is set to end one day prior to the election.

Apart from Putin, who is running as an independent candidate, seven other people are running for president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.