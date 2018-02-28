Register
17:41 GMT +328 February 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Police detain a protester during anti corruption rally in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 12, 2017

Putin: Any Rallies During Election Period Should Be Held Within Framework of Law

© AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Any rallies should be held within the framework of the law, rights of Russians, as well we law and order, should be ensured during the election period, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Everyone who holds any rallies should know that they should only act within the framework of the law. Both the law enforcement bodies and the organizers of the rallies should bear this in mind," Putin said at a Russian Interior Ministry meeting.

According to him, the upcoming presidential election is a "very important domestic event."

"Every citizen has their own opinion on what they should do in the pre-election process, on how to express opinions, and all means of expressing this opinion, envisaged by the law, should be guaranteed by the law and the actions of law enforcement bodies," the president said.

Besides incumbent President Vladimir Putin, seven other candidates will participate in Russia's presidential election that is scheduled for March 2018. For Russia's region of Crimea, the vore will be the first since it rejoined Russia in 2014.

READ MORE: Norwegian Observers Plan to Monitor Russian Elections in Crimea — Lawmaker

Elections | Only for adults
© Photo: YouTube/MAXIM Russia
Adults Only: Russian Magazine Urges People to Vote in Presidential Elections in Very Sexy Way (VIDEO)
Earlier this day, it was reported that a Norwegian delegation was planning to visit Crimea to monitor the upcoming presidential election. 

The move comes after the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE ODIHR), which will send international observers to monitor the upcoming Russian vote, said last December, it would not observe the vote in Crimea, since there is no consensus on the issue between the organization’s members, which is required for the ODIHR election monitoring mandate.

Related:

Who's Who in the Russian Presidential Election
Moscow: US Threats With New Sanctions Seek to Escalate Tensions Before Election
New US Cyber-Digital Task Force to Focus on Combating Election Interference
Tags:
election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news
Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok