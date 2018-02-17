Register
16:35 GMT +312 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Presidential candidate Grigory Yavlinsky meets with heads and deputies of Moscow municipal assemblies elected from the Yabloko party

Russian Presidential Candidate Yavlinsky Notes Need for Animal Welfare Law

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian presidential candidate Grigory Yavlinsky, co-founder of the centrist liberal Yabloko party, believes it necessary to adopt a law on animal welfare in Russia, Yavlinsky’s press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"Yavlinsky believes it is important to adopt a law on protection of animals. When he was a lawmaker of the St. Petersburg parliament, the politician proposed to introduce punishment for cruelty to animals – two years in jail or 700,000 rubles (approximately $12,400) for killing [an animal]," the statement following the politician’s visit to a dog shelter near Moscow read.

Protection of animals is a political issue which is part of Yavlinsky’s election program, the statement added.

The politician believes that cruelty to animals is an indicator of the health of society, the statement continued.

Yavlinsky said that he has for years supported an animal shelter in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, and had had two dogs, one of which had been rescued and lived with Yavlinsky’s family for 15 years.

The animal welfare law was introduced in the Russian parliament back in 2010, however it has still not been adopted.

Vladimir Burmatov, the head of the Russian lower house’s committee on ecology and environment protection, in November cited lack of agreement between the Russian agencies as a reason behind the lawmakers’ failure to elaborate and adopt the law.

The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 2018.

The list of candidates running for president this year comprises Sergei Baburin from right-wing All-People's Union party, non-partisan nominee of Russia's Communist Party (CPRF) Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who runs as an independent candidate, liberal Civic Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party Chairman Maxim Suraykin, commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights and a nominee of the center-right Party of Growth Boris Titov, and Yavlinsky.

Tags:
2018 Russian presidential election, Grigory Yavlinsky, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok