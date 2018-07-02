First Half of Belgium vs Japan Match Ends With 0-0 Draw

While Belgium won all three of their group-stage games, Japan was the runner-up in Group H. The winner of the match will meet Brazil, which beat Mexico 2-0, in quarterfinals.

Belgium and Japan teams have been playing 35 minutes of the game with 0-0 score.

Midfielder Gaku Shibasaki has received a yellow card in the 39th minute after lunging at Eden Hazard.

The round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan has kicked off in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders is attending the game against Japan, according to an announcement made by the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Either Belgium or Japan is due to play against Brazil that defeated Mexico 2-0 earlier in the day.

Belgium won all three of their group-stage games, 3-0 in a game with Panama, 1-0 in a game with England and destroyed Tunisia 5-2. In its turn, Japan beat Colombia 2-0 and finished runners-up in their group ahead of Senegal on fair play points because the African side received more yellow card throughout the tournament, having the same number of points and the same goal difference.

The national teams of Belgium and Japan played last time in 2002, the game ended in a draw 2-2.

