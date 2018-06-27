Register
12:27 GMT +327 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
The Rostov Cathedral in Rostov-on-Don. (File)

Mainstream Media Hypes Fake Bomb Threats in World Cup Host City

© Sputnik / Aleksandr Pogotov
Rostov-on-Don
Get short URL
120

Russian police have said that the evacuations in Russia's Rostov-on-Don were triggered by false bomb threat calls.

Foreign media has spread panic after receiving information about multiple reports of bomb threats in the World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don, provoking the evacuation of bars and restaurants across the city, but no explosives have been found, according to local police. Amid evacuations, South China Morning Post cited Rostov's proximity to the border with conflict-ridden Eastern Ukraine and stressed.

"On June 26, police received a series of phone calls about explosives planted at locations in Rostov-on-Don and Aksay. Police personnel carried out all the necessary checks and no dangerous objects were found. Currently, all the venues are operating normally. A set of measures is being carried out to identify the persons involved in the false reports, against which a decision will be made in accordance with legislation," the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region's press service said in a statement.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup Match Between Iceland and Croatia Begins in Rostov-on-Don

Lenin's mausoleum
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Clay Gilliland / Lenin's Mausoleum and the Kremlin
Football Fans Form Huge Lines to Visit Lenin's Mausoleum in Moscow (PHOTO)
Witnesses said police at the Topos Congress-Hotel handled the bomb threat, evacuating some 200 hotel visitors and sending in bomb-sniffing dogs.

The city of Rostov-on-Don has so far hosted four matches in the FIFA World Cup, including Croatia's win over Iceland earlier on June 26.

The next scheduled match in the city is on July 2.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

FIFA World Cup Match Between Iceland and Croatia Begins in Rostov-on-Don
Facts and Details About Rostov-on-Don, World Cup City-Host
Ballet Shows and Music Fests: Rostov-on-Don is Fully Prepared for World Cup
Brand New Stadium in Rostov-on-Don Fully Ready to Host 2018 FIFA Matches
WATCH: Russia's FSB Detains Suspected Daesh Terrorists in Rostov Region
Tags:
panic, bomb, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse