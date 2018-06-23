Mexico Scores Second Goal in Match Against South Korea, Eyes Playoffs

Mexico has scored two goals in the match in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don against South Korea.
The US neighbor's exit to the playoff stage is at stake as Mexico shocked reigning champions Germany 1-0 in the teams' first match of the tournament. At the same time, South Korea lost the game against Sweden 0-1.
Almost 17,000 Mexican fans will visit Rostov-on-Don for the World Cup match between Mexico and South Korea, according to the region's authorities.
