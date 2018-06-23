Support Overdose: Mexico Captain Marquez Asks Fans to Let Team Rest - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexico players asked their fans, who gathered outside the team's hotel in Rostov-on-Don on Friday night, to keep quiet and let them have a rest before Mexico's second World Cup match against South Korea, the US media reported on Saturday.

According to the ESPN website, a group of fans, including a mariachi band, chanted for the players to come down to greet them.

"We are very excited, honestly, with the support we are receiving. Personally, and on behalf of the whole group, I want to thank you, but we do want to ask you to let us rest. Tomorrow will be a very important game and we want to give all of you a lot of satisfaction," Mexico defender Rafael Marquez said, as quoted by the ESPN.

Mexico, who shocked reigning champions Germany 1-0 in the teams' first match of the tournament on Sunday, will face South Korea in their second World Cup Group F match on Saturday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

