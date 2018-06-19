Russia's Aviation Watchdog to Probe Incident on Saudi Football Team's Plane

According to The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), the crew landed the aircraft with two engines operating. The passengers left the airplane, and nothing threatened the safety of the flight.
Meanwhile, Rosaviaytsiya told Sputnik Tuesday that authorities would investigate an incident involving the aircraft carrying the Saudi Arabian national football team.
📹 PASSENGER FOOTAGE: Watch #KSA plane engine catching fire as they land in Rostov-on-Don for their #WorldCup matchday 2 game against #URU. pic.twitter.com/Yq3QQ1MtZ1— Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) 18 июня 2018 г.
The team was travelling on a Rossiya Airbus A319 from St. Petersburg to Rostov-on-Don, where they are due to play their second Group A match against Uruguay on Wednesday.
📷 | Our Saudi national team arrives at Rostov-on-Don safely#Worldcup#KSA#URUKSA pic.twitter.com/Lj5IUIwiWL— Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) 18 июня 2018 г.
However, the case is being classified as "incident" by The International Civil Aviation Organization and is therefore subject to investigation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)