Russia's Rostov-on-Don to Host 'Football Unites' Event During 2018 World Cup

The Russian Student Sports Union and the German youth organization Deutsche Sportjugend (German Sports Youth) have agreed to hold an event to promote the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

The "Football unites" event will be held in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don from June 25 to June 30 during the 2018 FIFA 2018 World Cup, according to the city administration.

The project is being put together by the Russian Student Sports Union and Deutsche Sportjugend (the youth organization "German Sports Youth").

The organizers of the project sat down on January 28 to specifically discuss the upcoming meeting between the event’s participants and FIFA fans.

"Football unites" will be attended by 25 people from both countries, including leaders and representatives of youth sports clubs.